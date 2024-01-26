 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gunsmith Simulator update for 26 January 2024

Hotfix 0.25.9

Share · View all patches · Build 13282723 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Clearer UI when starting to paint a new gun and a warning if users tries to paint before defining any paint.
  • M4 small fix in assembly.
  • Fix for rare problem probably caused by saving a gun in a safe a few versions back.
  • Small FoV adjustment when holding breath and focusing with iron sights, effect magnitude can be changed in game settings.
  • Fix for a possibility an attachment from inventory might be lost when gun with the same attachment loaded.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1101122 Depot 1101122
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link