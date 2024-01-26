- Clearer UI when starting to paint a new gun and a warning if users tries to paint before defining any paint.
- M4 small fix in assembly.
- Fix for rare problem probably caused by saving a gun in a safe a few versions back.
- Small FoV adjustment when holding breath and focusing with iron sights, effect magnitude can be changed in game settings.
- Fix for a possibility an attachment from inventory might be lost when gun with the same attachment loaded.
Gunsmith Simulator update for 26 January 2024
Hotfix 0.25.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
