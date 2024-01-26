 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KAOS SurVival update for 26 January 2024

Patch 8e

Share · View all patches · Build 13282578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 8.e
Improvement in spotlight and lamp.
Improvement in NPCs.

PT:
Melhoria no luz de foco e candeeiro.
Melhoria nos NPC.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1947281 Depot 1947281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link