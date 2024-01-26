-
Updated in Menu widget of Friends List, and Leader Board now show current top 10 Players when entering Menu
Increase Performance, when Player touch Lava and starts burn now its less heavy to FPS
CelV Run update for 26 January 2024
Update in Menu widget and Increase Performance
Patchnotes via Steam Community
