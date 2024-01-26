 Skip to content

CelV Run update for 26 January 2024

Update in Menu widget and Increase Performance

Build 13282536 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Updated in Menu widget of Friends List, and Leader Board now show current top 10 Players when entering Menu

  • Increase Performance, when Player touch Lava and starts burn now its less heavy to FPS

Changed files in this update

Depot 2762271 Depot 2762271
