Bugfix Update!

Patch Notes 0.17.1.0

First of all, we want to thank everyone for playing Clicker Guardians and for all the feedback we received so far. We are working hard to improve the game to your liking.

We understand that the last patch was not as well received as we hoped it would be. With this patch we want to address some general issues.

Going forward we will address some balance issues with some of the builds. We want to increase the viablity of all builds and are working on a solution to make this happen.

General

Adjusted damage number positioning to improve distinction between the different damage types

Improved anti-cheat detection

Reduced the gold cost of companion upgrades

Increased the companion damage gained from vitality

Increased the magic damage gained from intelligence

Increased the auto-attack-damage gained from dexterity

Slightly increased material drop amounts

In-App-Purchases now always display the USD ($) currency symbol to avoid misleading pricing

Skill Changes

Added a 5 second cooldown to Evocation

Increased the cooldown of Lightning Strikes by 30 seconds

Absolute Damage

Absolute Damage is a new damage type which is not affected by any damage modifiers like (Critical Damage, Damage Multiplier, etc.)

Lghtning Strikes now deal absolute damage based of the targets current health

Weakness now deal absolute damage based of the targets current health

Added an additional effect to teamwork (Effect: Whenever you defeat an enemy, the effect increases by an additional 5% for 10 Seconds (Can be stacked up to 20 times))

Flurry and Rampage now scale with click damage

Increased the shield percentage of the companion skill Guard to 10% per rank

Gameplay

The last section of the mine stage is now auto-repeatable

UI

Added auto-advance and auto-replay buttons to the action bar

Bugfixes