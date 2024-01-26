Bugfix Update!

Patch Notes 0.17.1.0
First of all, we want to thank everyone for playing Clicker Guardians and for all the feedback we received so far. We are working hard to improve the game to your liking.
We understand that the last patch was not as well received as we hoped it would be. With this patch we want to address some general issues.
Going forward we will address some balance issues with some of the builds. We want to increase the viablity of all builds and are working on a solution to make this happen.
General
- Adjusted damage number positioning to improve distinction between the different damage types
- Improved anti-cheat detection
- Reduced the gold cost of companion upgrades
- Increased the companion damage gained from vitality
- Increased the magic damage gained from intelligence
- Increased the auto-attack-damage gained from dexterity
- Slightly increased material drop amounts
- In-App-Purchases now always display the USD ($) currency symbol to avoid misleading pricing
Skill Changes
- Added a 5 second cooldown to Evocation
- Increased the cooldown of Lightning Strikes by 30 seconds
- Absolute Damage
- Absolute Damage is a new damage type which is not affected by any damage modifiers like (Critical Damage, Damage Multiplier, etc.)
- Lghtning Strikes now deal absolute damage based of the targets current health
- Weakness now deal absolute damage based of the targets current health
- Added an additional effect to teamwork (Effect: Whenever you defeat an enemy, the effect increases by an additional 5% for 10 Seconds (Can be stacked up to 20 times))
- Flurry and Rampage now scale with click damage
- Increased the shield percentage of the companion skill Guard to 10% per rank
Gameplay
- The last section of the mine stage is now auto-repeatable
UI
- Added auto-advance and auto-replay buttons to the action bar
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where Bonus Ability Power was not applied correctly
- Fixed an issue where buff skills would not always be applied to the player
- Fixed an issue where multi-kills would not reset correctly, which prevented multi-kills from working correctly sometimes
- Fixed an issue where Skills affecting companion skills would give an permanent stacking bonus
- Fixed an issue where the Straw Hat Set Bonus did not represent the correct bonus value
- Fixed an issue where the Straw Hat Set Bonus was higher than intended
- Fixed the buff tooltip description for Magic Charges
- Fixed an issue where artifact tooltips would sometimes not show the correct information
- Fixed an issue where the mailbox would not show the correct amount of unread messages
- Fixed an issue where the mailbox would block all items from being collected if one item was not loading correctly
- Fixed the skill rank scaling of the skill 'Tree of Life'
- Fixed the skill rank scaling of the skill 'Flurry'
- Fixed the skill rank scaling of the skill 'Heavy Blow'
- Fixed the skill rank scaling of the skill 'Greed'
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip of some artifacts would sometimes not show
- Fixed an naming issue in the milestone UI
- Fixed some localization issues
