Play Origins for FREE NOW!

Fellow gamers,

just a few days ago, we announced the release date of of our free version for Asgard's Fall.

And here we are, just two days later and you can finally grab your mouse, keyboard or controllers and hop onto the battlefields of Asgard's Fall: Origins - FOR FREE.

We've added so much stuff over the course of the last weeks to provide you with a gripping, action-packed and exciting gaming experience that bridges the time for the game's full release later this year. And we do hope that we delivered here. Let us know on the discussion boards! We want to hear everything, what's good, what's bad - let us know your thoughts!

Oh, there's one more thing we forgot to mention: you can win a Steam Deck™. There are several ways to increase your chances (like playing the Origins version). Click the link to our Asgard's Fall: Origins Release Sweepstakes, read the requirements, and try your luck! Fingers are crossed.

Now, what are you waiting for? Have fun with playing Asgard's Fall: Origins, give feedback, participate in our raffle, spread the word and share the news to everyone. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEING PART OF THIS!

The Teams @

Soulpotion and Assemble

And don't forget to wishlist [Asgard's Fall](store.steampowered.com/app/2780710/Asgards_Fall/) here on Steam!

Conditions of Participation

The raffle is not affiliated with any social media platform or Steam, it is not sponsored, supported or organized by them. The legal process is excluded. The organizer reserves editorial freedom regarding the design, the content and the form of the competition. In particular, the organizer is entitled to change the form and content of the action.