Changelog
New Stuff
- added conversion menu buttons to building resources in the dashboard
- added right-click quick conversion dial to conversion button in the dashboard
- added Construction Firm to the dashboard
Changes
- boss 2 vines properly reset their internal accumulated damage counter after attacking
- non-endless temperature goals inside fire experiment use selected formatting option instead of printing all digits
- 'cannot use gems' text in challenges is highlighted in red
- values are left-aligned in the dashboard
- modules that are inside the current blueprint will now still show up in the main list but slightly transparent
Fixes
- fixed boss 2 vine tentacle using old damage scaling
- fixed 'cannot use gems' challenge info text appearing twice in challenge 5-3
- fixed event achievements showing 2024 participation
- fixed Factory counting fewer than 1 shards towards the highest reward tier calculation
- fixed 'Quantum Defense' still being active even when max. energy is 0
- fixed achievement 'to infinity' requiring T7 modules instead of T6
- fixed workers and AI not being able to disable era powers and to upgrade era dividers when starting off in a region with a highscore below era
__
Follow us on social media to not miss out on any news!
Discord: https://discord.gg/fireswordstudios
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FireSwordStudio
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/fireswordstudios
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDV-wwiAAic-OESAayfUz_Q
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/PerfectTower
Changed files in this update