The Perfect Tower II update for 26 January 2024

v0.39.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13282420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

New Stuff
  • added conversion menu buttons to building resources in the dashboard
  • added right-click quick conversion dial to conversion button in the dashboard
  • added Construction Firm to the dashboard
Changes
  • boss 2 vines properly reset their internal accumulated damage counter after attacking
  • non-endless temperature goals inside fire experiment use selected formatting option instead of printing all digits
  • 'cannot use gems' text in challenges is highlighted in red
  • values are left-aligned in the dashboard
  • modules that are inside the current blueprint will now still show up in the main list but slightly transparent
Fixes
  • fixed boss 2 vine tentacle using old damage scaling
  • fixed 'cannot use gems' challenge info text appearing twice in challenge 5-3
  • fixed event achievements showing 2024 participation
  • fixed Factory counting fewer than 1 shards towards the highest reward tier calculation
  • fixed 'Quantum Defense' still being active even when max. energy is 0
  • fixed achievement 'to infinity' requiring T7 modules instead of T6
  • fixed workers and AI not being able to disable era powers and to upgrade era dividers when starting off in a region with a highscore below era

__
