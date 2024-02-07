We, at Paction Games, are excited to announce that Sticky Struggles is now available on Steam!

Inspired by the classic Sokoban games, Sticky Struggles adds its own unique gameplay mechanics. When you're located next to a block, it sticks to you, and the only way to let go of it is by placing it in the correct location! Are you ready for the challenge?

⭐ RELAX AND FOCUS — Enjoy a minimalist game world with relaxing music. No flashy visuals and loud sound effects.

⭐ LOTS OF LEVELS — Play through 50 challenging levels! Once completed, you get instant access to 25 bonus levels!

⭐ CHALLENGING — There are multiple ways to solve each level. Can you figure out how to solve it in the lowest amount of moves possible?

⭐ ACHIEVEMENTS — There are plenty of achievements to earn, can you obtain them all?