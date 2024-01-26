A small patch for the user, but a great patch for the developer.

Now please take a look at the great footprints!

Great first steps

Changed the UI of the game mode selection screen. It was a great step to realize that it was not possible to add other modes as it was before, and it will be the first step of a new dawn. (New modes will be added in the future) Great second steps!

Added animations in the comment section! Also, the scrolling speed of comments outside of comment missions has been slowed down a bit. This should make it a little easier to see the comments of the chickens! (Sakana's comment? I don't know her.) The great 3-step ultimatum

During game delivery (in short, the next screen after starting the game)

Fixed a bug where some options were not working.

(Don't just copy and paste straight to the developer!)

Other changes

The size of the numbers now changes according to the damage value!

The animations have also been changed.

The screen may be more lively than before.