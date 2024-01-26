 Skip to content

Logic update for 26 January 2024

Patch 1.2.2

Patch 1.2.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multiple bug fixes and performane optimalizations.

  • Fixed a bug where it wasn't properly detected if there was a ceiling above the Player.
  • Fixed a bug where Jack would not always pull the selected object towards him.
  • Fixed a bug where Eddy couldn't use his character ability in some situations.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Eddy's funny unique animation from playing.
  • Fixed a bug where if the frequency of speech was set during a Level, it wasn't immediately applied to the game.
  • Character Speech is renamed to Frequency of Speech in the Audio sub-settings to make the name more descriptive.
  • Fixed a bug where the default values for Settings did not match the actual default values.
  • Unnecessary code snippets have been removed from multiple locations, and various minor optimizations and performance enhancements have been implemented.

