2024.1.26 Update Content
Correction: Enhanced pulse, now only triggered once per skill release
Bug fix: Fixed the issue of certain remote skills ending halfway through their release.
Add: Loong
Railway Fugitive Playtest update for 26 January 2024
Changed files in this update