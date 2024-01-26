 Skip to content

Railway Fugitive Playtest update for 26 January 2024

2024.1.26 Update Content

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Correction: Enhanced pulse, now only triggered once per skill release
Bug fix: Fixed the issue of certain remote skills ending halfway through their release.
Add: Loong

