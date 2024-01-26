Game Update

Hello Friends,

Our friends over at Brainwash Gang's Discord are running a couple of tournaments this weekend, and if there's any interest in participating in the future, please check out the server below!

Discord invitation: https://discord.gg/uQpPXyefRa

Changelog

Characters

Ribberto's personality card is used right before the round starts, avoiding counter cards for it.

Bugfixing