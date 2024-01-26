Game Update

Hello Friends,
It's Friday and we have a teeny-tiny update for ya!
Our friends over at Brainwash Gang's Discord are running a couple of tournaments this weekend, and if there's any interest in participating in the future, please check out the server below!
Discord invitation: https://discord.gg/uQpPXyefRa
- Brainwash Gang and Raw Fury
Changelog
Characters
- Ribberto's personality card is used right before the round starts, avoiding counter cards for it.
Bugfixing
- Fixed: Floating arms appear sometimes on the player's camera when a spectator is in the game.
- Fixed: 2 cardbacks are not showing in the cardback selection screen.
Changed files in this update