Calling Home update for 26 January 2024

EA Hotfix 0.04

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some performance improvements to enhance your gaming experience!

Performance Update

  • Fixed an error where the building cooldown prevented a smooth experience for the player
  • Improved the performance for chunk loading and unloading

