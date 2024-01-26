Our Horror Manga Inspired Game Gets Even Horror Manga-er

I heard you like horror manga so I put a horror manga inside a horror manga (inspired game) so you can read a horror manga while you play a horror manga

It's been a while since we bumped up the game's version by a number. Looking back, version 1.1.0 brought us many things: a Steam release, lots of fixes, a new achievement menu which functions as a sort of checklist to make sure you've experienced everything the game has to offer, added essential accessibility options at the very beginning of the game, simplified the download/folder structure for people using different OSs, and we split our game archive files into different categories to make them easier to handle for modders and translators.

While version 1.1.0 was mainly a functional update, version 1.2.0 is mainly a content update (with some functional updates as well, of course)! The biggest addition is the "ORIGINS" manga hidden behind the fourth drawer in the extra section of the game.

If you've already finished the game once, you can easily access said manga. It was illustrated by the amazing Azam Raharjo, who is very well versed in creating horror manga inspired stories! It was a joy to work together with him. A huge thanks also goes out to our editor Tristan "Cipher" Hallihan for making sure that the writing is on par! Ana additional PDF-file of the manga is available inside the game folder for your reading pleasure.

But there's a twist. The game doesn't just function as a simple PDF-viewer. We wanted to make use of the tools available to us due to us implementing the manga into the game. Our programmer AlfredPros put a lot of effort into animating each panel, turning them into individual CGs essentially, and yours truly added music and synced sound effects to underline the action on-screen. We were inspired by manga marketing videos that distributors would put out.

This isn't a particularly long experience but one that a lot of work was put in and that sheds some light onto the possible background behind the events in Mycorrhiza.

What else is new?

The other doors received some minor content additions as well! The investigation sequences in Doors 1 and 2 specifically. Originally picking the same choice again would lead to the exact same dialogue. For this release we added some additional dialogue if a choice is clicked on again and again. They are just background blurps and small references/easter eggs but they should make exploring a bit more fun!

One bigger functionality we've been aiming to improve is the self-voicing feature. For example, there was one bug that threw an error message whenever self-voicing tried to read wiggly animated text that we fixed. We've also added more alt-text (text that can be read by the self-voicing feature) in various places, including on-screen messages that were implemented as images and descriptions of some cutscenes.

If you want to know the small details on all the changes, check out our more thorough patch-notes!

That's all we have for you so far! As always, thank you all for your ongoing support! If you own the game, then make sure to give it a review! The more reviews, the better our visibility is. And make sure to keep your eyes on our Twitter (@MycorrhizaVN) to stay up to date on future updates and changes.