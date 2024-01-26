Update 1.0.12

Important

We have made another attempt to fix the issue with the cursor being locked in the middle of the screen for players using advanced controllers, such as those for flight simulators.

For other players, the only noticeable change should be that 'controller mode' activates upon pressing a button on the controller. Tilting any of the sticks, pressing a trigger, or using the D-pad will no longer activate this mode.

We will closely monitor your reactions and, if necessary, we will also revert this change.

Changes