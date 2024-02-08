Play the Lunar New Year Challenge and Earn a Unique Cardback!

Greetings all!

We just released patch 1.3.1 which activate the Lunar New Year Challenge!

The year of the Dragon is almost upon us (or it may already be if you read this later)! Let's celebrate it with a new exciting challenge.

Not only will you be able to earn a unique Lunar New Year Cardback by reaching the third act. You will also be able to play with Amelia and Navalea within the challenge without the need to own any additional DLC's.

Good Luck!

We wish all players an auspicious Year of the Dragon! May the new year bring exciting opportunities and happiness!

祝玩家们新春快乐！龙腾虎跃，步步高升！