Regular Update Patch Note — 0.8.1.1172 (b13281773)

A new regular update [0.8.1.1172 (b13281773)] is now live with the following changes:
Added
-
Visual effects quality selection in the Settings Menu
-
Master control to change all scalability settings at once in Settings
-
River location event
-
Alliance ends if you do not come to ally’s help when asked
-
Alliance end texts shown at relevant events
-
World map optimization
-
Performance tweaks
-
New achievement: Win a game
-
Buildings can impact siege duration and speed
-
Show ranks timeline progress
-
Raise army resources are partially returned when the army is disbanded
-
Siege
- Timers
- Information on the map
- Health loss for defenders over time
- Siege and Garrison UI and UX
Updated
- Safety icon shows progression
- AI handling bandits
- Chronicle text indentation
- Army movement UX improvements
- Currently selected tradition now shows also color in tradition button
Fixed
- Own a family member as a court member at home
- Army movement not showing path when targeting cities
- Travel icon style changes when a courtship is rejected
- Broken roads
- Clothing randomisation incompatible with overweight bodies
- Commander leaves caravan when arriving home
- Stuck in the Comital Ranks of Calderia
- Problems with delegations AI
- Point of Interest FX not working when viewed up close
Known Issues
- UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings.
- Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
- Great Houses of Calderia Team -
Changed files in this update