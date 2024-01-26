 Skip to content

Great Houses of Calderia update for 26 January 2024

Regular Update Patch Note — 0.8.1.1172 (b13281773)

Build 13281773

A new regular update [0.8.1.1172 (b13281773)] is now live with the following changes:

Added

  • Visual effects quality selection in the Settings Menu

  • Master control to change all scalability settings at once in Settings

  • River location event

  • Alliance ends if you do not come to ally’s help when asked

  • Alliance end texts shown at relevant events

  • World map optimization

  • Performance tweaks

  • New achievement: Win a game

  • Buildings can impact siege duration and speed

  • Show ranks timeline progress

  • Raise army resources are partially returned when the army is disbanded

  • Siege

    • Timers
    • Information on the map
    • Health loss for defenders over time
    • Siege and Garrison UI and UX

Updated

  • Safety icon shows progression
  • AI handling bandits
  • Chronicle text indentation
  • Army movement UX improvements
  • Currently selected tradition now shows also color in tradition button

Fixed

  • Own a family member as a court member at home
  • Army movement not showing path when targeting cities
  • Travel icon style changes when a courtship is rejected 
  • Broken roads
  • Clothing randomisation incompatible with overweight bodies
  • Commander leaves caravan when arriving home
  • Stuck in the Comital Ranks of Calderia
  • Problems with delegations AI
  • Point of Interest FX not working when viewed up close

Known Issues

  • UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings.
  • Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
  • Great Houses of Calderia Team -

