Regarding additional hotfix update

Thank you for your continuous support of UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes.

Today we have released additional hotfix updates for the Steam version of UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes,

in order to provide fixes to some of the ongoing issues in network mode.

Network Mode General

Applied a partial fix for the issue causing the application to crash when making a custom search for ranked matches and casual matches.

Applied a partial fix to the issue regarding 'Area settings' which affected the search results to be limited to those on the same area or the neighboring areas.

※Please note that there may be instances where searching might take longer time.

We will post our future updates and its schedule on our official X account.

Thank you for your patience as we continue our investigation to solve the remaining issues.