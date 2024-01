Share · View all patches · Build 13281589 · Last edited 26 January 2024 – 12:13:21 UTC by Wendy

In order to solve the issue of ineffective Hull upgrades, some adjustments has been made:

Front Armor: Front Armor +2, Side Armor +1

Concrete Front Armor: Front Armor +3, Side Armor +2, Mobility -8%

Rear Armor: Rear Armor +4

Upgrade Engine: Mobility +10% (at least +3 Max speed)

Transmission: Max Speed +15% (at least +5 Max speed)

-Fixed a bug where crew members would sometimes not speak during battles.

-Add new mine model