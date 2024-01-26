 Skip to content

Ultra Nothing update for 26 January 2024

Nothing Update II

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Catasrophic Failure: Fix to guaranteed crash event when using guardian castling ability on a block.
  • Trivulisation Fixes: Changes made to several Anchorite stages to prevent super easy shortcut solutions.
  • Simplified inputs for keyboard users at title screen (prompts will now default to keyboard when using a keyboard)
  • Adjusted transparency of green light gnomes when inactive.
  • Map changes - Milkseal: Small adjustments to level layout
  • Other smaller changes that I'm forgetting

