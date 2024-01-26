- Catasrophic Failure: Fix to guaranteed crash event when using guardian castling ability on a block.
- Trivulisation Fixes: Changes made to several Anchorite stages to prevent super easy shortcut solutions.
- Simplified inputs for keyboard users at title screen (prompts will now default to keyboard when using a keyboard)
- Adjusted transparency of green light gnomes when inactive.
- Map changes - Milkseal: Small adjustments to level layout
- Other smaller changes that I'm forgetting
Ultra Nothing update for 26 January 2024
Nothing Update II
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2662591 Depot 2662591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update