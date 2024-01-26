Open Mod 2024.1.13 [26-ian-2024]

Fixes:
-quick hotfix to a pretty annoying issue with the doors where the doors would collide with our player too much and cause snaps. This attempted fix should diminish that issue, making the door opening process more enjoyable
Added/Changed:
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes:
-quick hotfix to a pretty annoying issue with the doors where the doors would collide with our player too much and cause snaps. This attempted fix should diminish that issue, making the door opening process more enjoyable
Added/Changed:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update