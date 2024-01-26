 Skip to content

Open Mod update for 26 January 2024

Open Mod 2024.1.13 [26-ian-2024]

Open Mod 2024.1.13 [26-ian-2024]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

-quick hotfix to a pretty annoying issue with the doors where the doors would collide with our player too much and cause snaps. This attempted fix should diminish that issue, making the door opening process more enjoyable

Added/Changed:

