The Glitch is spreading and the Arcade is open!

Whoops, I think I made a mistake...

As the developer of Super Cable Boy and therefore the Glitch, one of my main responsibilities is, was and always will be to contain the Glitch safely inside the game. For security reasons and the future of our digital world.

But I have failed.

It broke out... well, at least a little bit.

The Glitch wasn't able to corrupt the real world yet (at least not that I know of), but it made its way to the Linux and macOS operating systems. I hope it's not just a matter of time until it will infiltrate your phone, your smart TV, your toaster and your favourite lava lamp.

On top of that, the Arcade has been unlocked publicly! Who knows what people and the Glitch will do with that?

May the cloud have mercy on our circuits....