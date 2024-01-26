Patch 0.10.4.3 Alpha

Happy Friday! We've hopefully fixed some issues that have been long-term plaguing the server. We'll try to organize something to get more players on at once to test those fixes out!
0.10.4.3 Patch Notes
- Fixed a few server crashes
Known Issues
-
The game is way too zoomed out on higher resolutions than 1080p.
- You can use the F3 button while logged onto a character for some debug settings with resolution and scaling
-
As there is no latency compensation, low quality connections (e.g. weak wi-fi signal) can lead to slowdowns
-
Using skills too fast may result in skills being interrupted
-
Not all abilities have audio effects
Changed files in this update