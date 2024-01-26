- 5 human camps has been added
- I changed the material of the stone buildparts
- Minor changes has been done on the map
- The deer health has been lowered
- The tribe Shooters chances of hit has been lowered
- Some inventory items are now stackable in the inventory
- Some inventory items now use less space in the backpack
The ISLE Survival update for 26 January 2024
Mini Update V1.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
