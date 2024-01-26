 Skip to content

The ISLE Survival update for 26 January 2024

Mini Update V1.0.6

Build 13281177

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 5 human camps has been added
  • I changed the material of the stone buildparts
  • Minor changes has been done on the map
  • The deer health has been lowered
  • The tribe Shooters chances of hit has been lowered
  • Some inventory items are now stackable in the inventory
  • Some inventory items now use less space in the backpack

