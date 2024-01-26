 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Taddle Quest update for 26 January 2024

1.0.21Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13281124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Some players have increased their skills to dominate;
  2. When locking the monster, moving the camera left and right will follow the target;
  3. Initial weapon attack power modification;
  4. Monsters tend to be lazy when surrounding players;
  5. The summoning skill of the witch will no longer be cast when her health exceeds 30%;
  6. Reduce the daze time of monsters when attacked;
  7. Modify the monster's attack range;
  8. Modify the Thunderbolt King special effect.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2192771 Depot 2192771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link