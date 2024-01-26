- Some players have increased their skills to dominate;
- When locking the monster, moving the camera left and right will follow the target;
- Initial weapon attack power modification;
- Monsters tend to be lazy when surrounding players;
- The summoning skill of the witch will no longer be cast when her health exceeds 30%;
- Reduce the daze time of monsters when attacked;
- Modify the monster's attack range;
- Modify the Thunderbolt King special effect.
Taddle Quest update for 26 January 2024
1.0.21Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
