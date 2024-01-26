Procrastinaut Out Now!

Greetings, slightly undermotivated space travellers. It's time to put off your deadlines and get properly stranded on some random gas giant.

Today, just a bit late for the Steam Awards and just a bit early for the Next Fest, is release day. The Procrastinaut is excited to meet each and every one of you, especially if there's something else you should be doing instead.

Additionally, Procrastinaut will be at the MAG-C in Erfurt, Germany, where you can play the game live and grab a free sticker. You can find us on the convention floor of Hall 2, Booth 2-304 on February 3-4, colloquially known as the Gaming Area. If you're a six year old, you even get in for free!

Happy procrastinating, and may your 2024 make all your dreams come true!

buk

