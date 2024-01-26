Age of Refoging v 1.11 Update Patch

Age of Reforging: The Freelands v 1.11 Update Patch:
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed a bug that appeared when loading the file when the player was in jailed on the world map.
- Fixed a bug where the local store goods in Stirrup Town did not match the store goods in Stirrup Town on the world map.
- Fixed a bug where players would commit a crime in Stirrup Town, but would be teleported to Brea to go to jail.
- Fixed a bug where players encountering guards on the world map after reaching the highest crime level were unable to start the battle properly.
- Fixed a bug where players were caught stealing without penalty.
- Fixed a bug where town NPCs occasionally failed to move properly.
- Fixed a bug that related to the random quest.
- Fixed several localization text bugs.
Side Quest Related:
Mad Dream:
- Fixed a bug where the UI wasn't displaying properly after entering the Mad Dream scene.
- Fixed a bug where the dialog popped up incorrectly after returning to Stirrup Town.
A Elixir But A Poison:
- Fixed a bug where in the final stage of the quest, if you choose to help Yulian, attack would cause the other three monks to come over and attack the player as well.
Scenario related:
.
- Improved accessibility to the Twilight Marsh area on the world map.
Optimizations:
- Added doctoring and crafting to all major towns on the world map.
Balancing:
- Rebalanced the value and weight limits for player theft skill boosts.
Changed files in this update