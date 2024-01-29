- Fixed an issue preventing The Cove-r Up! achievement from unlocking.
- Fog throughout the Underwater level is now visible as intended.
- Removed unintended particle effects from firework explosions in Lunar Lobby.
- Other miscellaneous fixes.
Human Fall Flat update for 29 January 2024
Hotfix v1087872
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Human: Fall Flat Content Depot 477161
Human: Fall Flat Mac Depot 477162
