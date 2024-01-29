 Skip to content

Human Fall Flat update for 29 January 2024

Hotfix v1087872

Build 13280956

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue preventing The Cove-r Up! achievement from unlocking.
  • Fog throughout the Underwater level is now visible as intended.
  • Removed unintended particle effects from firework explosions in Lunar Lobby.
  • Other miscellaneous fixes.

Changed files in this update

Human: Fall Flat Content Depot 477161
Human: Fall Flat Mac Depot 477162
