1.6 MAJOR UPDATE

Hello everyone, a fantastic 2024 has begun!

The first update of 2024, the 1.6 update, has been applied!

The main changes are as follows:

New Content

New Quests

Eloney's subquest has been added!

Discover the secrets of Eloney and the nightmare.

New Illustrations

New cutscenes have been added along with the new quests,

and existing cutscenes have also been upgraded.

New Type of Dungeon

A new type of dungeon has been added with the goal of surviving for a limited time.

You must use proper evasion and attack to survive during the given time.

New Equipment

A powerful Pulse Rifle with wide range and sharp attacks has been newly added.

Also, new outfits suitable for all situations have been added.

Content Improvements

Altar of Memory

The Altar of Memory now allows unlimited rerolls with just Soul payment.

Also, Dayna's memory has been nerfed.

Equipment Item Buff

Existing weapons and equipment are enhanced according to the new dungeons and difficulty levels.

New Rewards

Four new accessories that can be obtained by defeating powerful enemies have been added.

Bug Fixes

Arena Progression Issue

The bug that caused the inability to progress in the arena, which many experienced, has been resolved.

Now, you can freely use the arena even after completing quests!

Vespa's Memory

The issue where attacks were not properly executed when using Vespa's Memory has been resolved.

Cutscene Related Bugs

Problems with characters appearing twice or sound not playing correctly in cutscenes have been resolved.

Abnormal Progression

An area in the nightmare progression where players could move beyond the block wall has been fixed.

Numerous other bugs that were hindering or causing inconvenience in game progression have been fixed.

Mei and Nik-01 Quests Addition

Subquests for Mei and Nik-01 will be added.

Discover the past of Mei and Nik-01.

Food and Implant Improvements

The effects of food will become more diverse, and new recipes will be added.

More than 16 types of various implants will also be added for Nicole.

Gamepad and Steam Deck Support

Until now, pad operations were limitedly supported.

In the next patch, we will add Xbox pad layout settings to allow all operations to be done with a pad.

Also, we will add vibration effects according to attacks and damage taken to enhance the enjoyment of the game.

Co-op Mode Development

We agree with your feedback that progressing through dungeons together would be very fun,

and we are starting the development of an online mode that supports co-op for up to three players, separate from single play.

We will continue to inform you about this mode.

Additional Information

If you experience crashes or graphic issues after the update, please proceed according to the [File Integrity Check] guide.

Compatibility with previous version saves may not be possible after the update.

We sincerely thank everyone who enjoys and supports our game!