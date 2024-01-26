4.1.11 Hot Fix

4.1.11 HotFix

4.1.1

-Generator cost changed for $5000 to $3000

-Less claimable Marines spawn on The Lab

-Turret price increased from $50 to $75

-Exfil Backup Increased from $300 to $400

-Buffed Generator Output from 1-20 to 1-40 Material

-More friendly units on outpost

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed Cars removing civilians

-Fixed Material Generator from not working on outpost map

-Fixed Collector in picking up material when zombies are in no sight

-Fixed night feeders from spawning in water