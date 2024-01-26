 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinite Forest Idle Playtest update for 26 January 2024

New item tier: Sturdy Stone

Share · View all patches · Build 13280780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now craft Sturdy Stone items.
You can view the crafting window while adventuring. Crafting is still only possible in town.
Added an info button that links to the website with some basic game information.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2695121 Depot 2695121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link