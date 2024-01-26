You can now craft Sturdy Stone items.
You can view the crafting window while adventuring. Crafting is still only possible in town.
Added an info button that links to the website with some basic game information.
Infinite Forest Idle Playtest update for 26 January 2024
New item tier: Sturdy Stone
