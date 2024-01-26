Ver 0.603 is now available!

We have fixed a bug in gameplay that had been occurring for some time!

We have also made fixes to effects and UI.

Next month, we will be working on some major fixes related to gameplay. Please look forward to it!

Patch Notes

UI & EFFECT

Fixed the attack prediction signs of the World 1 boss

Faster experience gain in game results

Added ability to display help on Oz update screen

Changed so that Bit is initialized on each play.

Fixed a bug that caused World 1-1 stage to be skipped.