Bit Oz -Wonder Crusher- update for 26 January 2024

Ver 0.603 is now available!

Ver 0.603 is now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have fixed a bug in gameplay that had been occurring for some time!
We have also made fixes to effects and UI.
Next month, we will be working on some major fixes related to gameplay. Please look forward to it!

Patch Notes

UI & EFFECT

Fixed the attack prediction signs of the World 1 boss
Faster experience gain in game results
Added ability to display help on Oz update screen

Changed so that Bit is initialized on each play.
Fixed a bug that caused World 1-1 stage to be skipped.

