2024.1.26.617 - Various bugfixes and polish

Hello everyone! This is mostly just small bugfix release, cleaning up a few things. I'm trying to put more of my focus now on the Settings UI rework, but these things were fairly important to cleanup and polish some recent changes.

New Features:

Add "Replace from clipboard" button to StaticTexture2D (requested by lxw404, issue #1237)

Tweaks:

When pasting texture from clipboard, the button will indicate that it's processing now and disable itself until processing is done

Locale:

Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc

Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec

Merged German locale update by @muppeq

Merged French locale update by @j4.lc

Bugfixes: