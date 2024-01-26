Version 4.1.1

Game Changes
(Freemium Users) - Ad Timer Set to just 10 Minutes always
(Freemium Users) - You can now see the timer
-Generator cost changed for $5000 to $3000
-Less claimable Marines spawn on The Lab
-Turret price increased from $50 to $75
-Exfil Backup Increased from $300 to $400
-Buffed Generator Output from 1-20 to 1-40 Material
-More friendly units on outpost
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed Cars removing civilians
-Fixed Material Generator from not working on outpost map
-Fixed Collector in picking up material when zombies are in no sight
-Fixed night feeders from spawning in water
