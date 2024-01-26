- Added map overlays for trade, research, and tribute treaties.
- The ship editor now uses the last used paint for placing new modules.
- The research complete dialog no longer forces you to pick a new research immediately.
- Added one new AI fleet contributed by Gug Dug.
- Parasitic wasps now give a reward the second time you defeat them.
- The medal editor now adjusts in size if you have a lot of additional heraldic charges.
- When you click to target a ship in direct control mode, the resulting sound is now positioned correctly and obeys the volume setting.
- Fixed a desync bug.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 26 January 2024
Version 1.2.6 - User Interface
Patchnotes via Steam Community
