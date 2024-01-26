patch notes 1.26

1.26 Maintenance update Estimated 30 minutes

BUG fix

Season Mission - Corruption Exploration Location 21 Unable to Complete BUG

BUG of error reporting in treasure shop refresh

Experience adjustments

Optimize the early task process of Honor to reduce experience lag

Reduce the health value and attack defense of the T9 stronghold and elemental BOSS in the Isle of the Last

Increased the upper limit of strength decay for Isle of Wight and Avalon

The pet black panther is adjusted to glory level 29 and opened (original glory level 43)

Pet Snake is adjusted to glory level 35 and activated (original glory level 31)

The blacksmith shop restoration function is adjusted to start on the 8th day of the season (original glory level 24)

Holy Spring - Increase fetal fruit function

·The initial ratio is adjusted to 15:5, and the glory talent is increased to 15:6/7/8

·The reset time is adjusted to 12 hours (originally 72 hours)

Cycling daily tasks-increased battle pass experience output

(Glory talent level 2/4/6/8 corresponds to 65/85/105/125)

Glory Talent-New Bond III

output adjustment

Strange goods - add a store refreshed on a weekly basis

·You can now use silver coins to exchange for extreme potions/expert-level insight books/chosen fruits/appraisal stones, etc.

·Exotic goods now have a chance to yield ultimate potion and expert book of insight.

·Orders will now also include Ultimate Potion or Book of Insight

Increase the BOSS drops of expert-level books of insight and ultimate potions

Combat adjustments

The basic attributes of most weapons have been increased

Priest drop rating adjustment: below 1% C/1%-2.6% B/above 2.6% A

Energy Sacred CD reduced by 1.5 seconds

The CD of Natural Sacred Pact is reduced by 2 seconds.

Reduce the mana consumption of some firearms

Vinewood Bow Specialization 1 poisoning effect increased

Cursed Bow Specialization 2 direction now attacks forward

Optimize the out-of-combat situation of some elemental BOSS

Increased summoning range of Falcon and Sentinels

Optimize the AI of Falcon/Sentinel/Ancestor

other

Adjustment of masked word rules

maintenance compensation

Fruit of your choice10 Lucky Herb2