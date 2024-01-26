 Skip to content

黑白之地 Xanadu Land update for 26 January 2024

patch notes 1.26

Share · View all patches · Build 13280686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.26 Maintenance update Estimated 30 minutes

BUG fix
Season Mission - Corruption Exploration Location 21 Unable to Complete BUG
BUG of error reporting in treasure shop refresh

Experience adjustments
Optimize the early task process of Honor to reduce experience lag
Reduce the health value and attack defense of the T9 stronghold and elemental BOSS in the Isle of the Last
Increased the upper limit of strength decay for Isle of Wight and Avalon
The pet black panther is adjusted to glory level 29 and opened (original glory level 43)
Pet Snake is adjusted to glory level 35 and activated (original glory level 31)
The blacksmith shop restoration function is adjusted to start on the 8th day of the season (original glory level 24)
Holy Spring - Increase fetal fruit function
·The initial ratio is adjusted to 15:5, and the glory talent is increased to 15:6/7/8
·The reset time is adjusted to 12 hours (originally 72 hours)
Cycling daily tasks-increased battle pass experience output
(Glory talent level 2/4/6/8 corresponds to 65/85/105/125)
Glory Talent-New Bond III

output adjustment
Strange goods - add a store refreshed on a weekly basis
·You can now use silver coins to exchange for extreme potions/expert-level insight books/chosen fruits/appraisal stones, etc.
·Exotic goods now have a chance to yield ultimate potion and expert book of insight.
·Orders will now also include Ultimate Potion or Book of Insight
Increase the BOSS drops of expert-level books of insight and ultimate potions

Combat adjustments
The basic attributes of most weapons have been increased
Priest drop rating adjustment: below 1% C/1%-2.6% B/above 2.6% A
Energy Sacred CD reduced by 1.5 seconds
The CD of Natural Sacred Pact is reduced by 2 seconds.
Reduce the mana consumption of some firearms
Vinewood Bow Specialization 1 poisoning effect increased
Cursed Bow Specialization 2 direction now attacks forward
Optimize the out-of-combat situation of some elemental BOSS
Increased summoning range of Falcon and Sentinels
Optimize the AI of Falcon/Sentinel/Ancestor

other
Adjustment of masked word rules

maintenance compensation
Fruit of your choice10 Lucky Herb2

