Core-Blast update for 26 January 2024

26012024 Update

Patchnotes
  • Fixed a bug that occurred when the magnetic stone crushed the hologram.
  • Fixed a bug with spawning unstable core.
  • Fixed a bug that caused objects spawned in random positions to overlap with the unstable core.

