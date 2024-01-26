- Fixed a bug that occurred when the magnetic stone crushed the hologram.
- Fixed a bug with spawning unstable core.
- Fixed a bug that caused objects spawned in random positions to overlap with the unstable core.
Core-Blast update for 26 January 2024
26012024 Update
