Ver1.5.8-1.59

Due to some technical reasons, the self built floating island is still under development and is expected to be released in about a week to enter the testing phase. At the same time, we will release a new updated route in version 1.6, informing everyone of next year's updated plan and arrangement.

Fixed a BUG where achievements could not be completed. Fixed a BUG where empty mounts when submitting items with a value of exactly 5000 for mount entrust. Fixed a BUG related to the settlement of adventurer dormitories. Fixed a BUG where automatic bounty requests frequently failed. Fixed a BUG where the trading fair interface caused incorrect placement of field buildings. Fixed a displaying error for some equipment buffs. Fixed a BUG where clearing the trading house after purchasing search items. Fixed a BUG where materials were not returned after resetting after learning the secret script. Fixed a BUG in the world map where the speed requires two clicks each time. Fixed a BUG where users can click on the reincarnation array in building mode. Fixed a BUG where a blank mystic realm reappeared after failing the challenge and reloading files. Fixed a bug with an incorrect display of the adventurer's name. Adjusted the requirements for changing equipment, now it is also possible to change equipment in outdoor battles, but the adventurer will stun for 0.5 seconds. Adjusted the classification of pearl rice and egg yolk pie. Optimized the issue of some UI options being difficult to click on. Autosave for new players has been changed to default, once every 10 minutes. Expanded the clickable range of NPC. Added adventurer status for exploring mystic realms. Significantly reduce the effective distance between HP bars and text prompts. Adjusted the numerical balance, reduced the attributes brought by equipment, reduced the monster HP in the later stage, and increased the survival chance of roving adventurers. The weight of the upgraded building has been adjusted to remain the same as before. Optimized promotion effects. Added preview function for trading fair, now you can spend money to view some treasures in advance. Added English translation for the newly added content.

To make the version more stable, we will temporarily suspend the development of new content before the new year. We will solve at least 10 bugs and optimizations every week, and address all issues that players feel are inconvenient to operate and not highly automated. We will update it on Friday. If you have any suggestions or bugs, please feel free to give feedback in Discord or leave comments in the comment section. We will actively adopt and incorporate them into the game. (The automatic learning equipment skills and forgetting skills are still under development and are expected to be updated next week.)