Naval Action update for 26 January 2024

Small patch. Varied improvements including negative morale fix

26 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Captains

Small fix has been deployed today

  1. NPC AI - 7-5th rates will be less sturdy and will be slightly less accurate
  2. NPC AI - NPC ships assigned to close range and medium range combat will try to get closer to you than before and will kite at shorter distance, long range kite ships will also try to fight slightly closer.
  3. Tracking shot is more accurate, tracking shot now has low penetration and lower damage
  4. All types of teak woods now have a bit more speed and acceleration at the cost of lower HP
  5. NPC traders who make ship/gun building resources (iron, coal, woods etc) now produce more resources - especially stone
  6. Slight rebalances of turning, speed, acceleration, speed loss when turning for many vessels
  7. Boarding - fixed negative morale bug
  8. AI Behavior - fixed bots getting stuck in avoidance near land.

Changed files in this update

Naval Action Content Depot 311311
  • Loading history…
