YoloX 1.1.0

Audio sensors is that awesome feature I mentioned, at least I hope you guys think it is ;) It isolates stereo sounds from the environment, intended to pickup activity of other players like footsteps. It then presents it in some visual form, depending on how the crosshair was created. This is great for allowing you to listen to your own music, while still identifying key battlefield feedback. It may also help those with hearing disabilities. For best results, disable ingame music, and prefer more stealthy games like PUBG.

A similar feature, motion sensor, allows crosshairs to respond to motion feedback like mouse movement. The jump action is now also supported.. While less practical, they add a bit of immersion :)

Many included crosshairs have been updated to support these features. The crosshair editor (create tab) supports these as well, so please give that a try.

A "Safe Mode" option has also been added to (hopefully) solve black screen issues some folks have been reporting. I say "hopefully" because it's not something I can reproduce, but I'm confident it should at least partially solve such issues.

NEW: Audio Sensor: Allows crosshair reactions to game sounds. Operates on top of existing properties or animations.

NEW: Motion Sensor: Allows crosshair reactions to motion such as mouse input. Operates on top of existing properties or animations.

NEW: Action: Jump: Crosshairs can now respond to jumping.

NEW: Crosshairs: Added above features to several included crosshairs.

NEW: Safe Mode: Provides a hardware compatibility mode for anyone experiencing visual issues like black screens. Available from taskbar menu.

FIX: Increased lag by hotkey cycling crosshairs too fast.

MINOR: Hotkey Input: Clarified mouse buttons are also supported, not just keyboard keys.

UPCOMING

UPDATE: improve audio sensor by isolating frequencies to reduce feedback from environment noise.

NEW: new blending and effects

Feedback greatly appreciated! - Steam - Reddit - [Email](mailto:support@dragonrisegames.com)

May you guru in your pew pew! ːsteamhappyː