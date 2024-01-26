 Skip to content

LASERS update for 26 January 2024

v1.0.15

Build 13280471

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 2 new characters: Zoe and Noah.
  • Added Vote Kicking system. Any player can vote to kick from the in-game menu. This works both in the lobby or when playing levels.
  • Fixed an issue where text chat muting wasn't working in certain situations.
  • Added a warning tooltip to the Public panel on the play menu about the possibility of encountering cheaters.

