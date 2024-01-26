- Added 2 new characters: Zoe and Noah.
- Added Vote Kicking system. Any player can vote to kick from the in-game menu. This works both in the lobby or when playing levels.
- Fixed an issue where text chat muting wasn't working in certain situations.
- Added a warning tooltip to the Public panel on the play menu about the possibility of encountering cheaters.
LASERS update for 26 January 2024
v1.0.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
