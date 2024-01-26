Patch 1.0.102 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 13280446 · Last edited 26 January 2024 – 10:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Lord Captain!

Further improvements were prepared for your Voidship. Please, allow your tech-priests to apply them! By the will of the Holy Omnissiah, we present you with Patch 1.0.102!

Check https://steamcommunity.com/app/2186680/discussions/0/4027970580228219058/ for up-to-date information on known issues and upcoming patches.

Please be aware of plot spoilers in the description below!

Narrative

Fixed a bug when[spoiler]Cassia's hand kiss cutscene didn't start immediately and its skip could teleport player's character somewhere outside the Bridge;[/spoiler]

Fixed a bug due to which some players could not land on a planet during the story mission;

Between some of the Bridge events the player could get stuck on another map - fixed;

Fixed a small possibility that[spoiler]the leader of the radicals, Elina, could die during the cutscene of running away into the street and thereby block the exit to the street;[/spoiler]

Fixed a bug with the chain of rumors about the pirate ship "Elusive Contempt". Now the rumors will end after the space battles;

Items

Fixed[spoiler]Uralon de-equipping his weapon and armour without possibility to equip it back;[/spoiler]

Locations

After passing the Machine Temple location, you will no longer be able to get to the final arena and stuck there;

Visual

Invisible[spoiler]Uralon[/spoiler]was fixed;

Fixed hammer attack animations;

User Interface

Freezes when opening the ship customization window and dialogue window at the same time - fixed;

Context loot menu did not work correctly - fixed;

Сontrols may be broken when opening colony management window right after getting a reward in planet exploration window - fixed;

Rewards window could appear without an option to close it, while dialog window is opened: fixed;

Opening colonization window while in ground exploration could cause crashes or incorrect display of colonization window - fixed;

Miscellaneous