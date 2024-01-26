 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader update for 26 January 2024

Patch 1.0.102 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 13280446 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lord Captain!
Further improvements were prepared for your Voidship. Please, allow your tech-priests to apply them! By the will of the Holy Omnissiah, we present you with Patch 1.0.102!

Check https://steamcommunity.com/app/2186680/discussions/0/4027970580228219058/ for up-to-date information on known issues and upcoming patches.

Please be aware of plot spoilers in the description below!

Narrative

  • Fixed a bug when[spoiler]Cassia's hand kiss cutscene didn't start immediately and its skip could teleport player's character somewhere outside the Bridge;[/spoiler]
  • Fixed a bug due to which some players could not land on a planet during the story mission;
  • Between some of the Bridge events the player could get stuck on another map - fixed;
  • Fixed a small possibility that[spoiler]the leader of the radicals, Elina, could die during the cutscene of running away into the street and thereby block the exit to the street;[/spoiler]
  • Fixed a bug with the chain of rumors about the pirate ship "Elusive Contempt". Now the rumors will end after the space battles;

Items

  • Fixed[spoiler]Uralon de-equipping his weapon and armour without possibility to equip it back;[/spoiler]

Locations

  • After passing the Machine Temple location, you will no longer be able to get to the final arena and stuck there;

Visual

  • Invisible[spoiler]Uralon[/spoiler]was fixed;
  • Fixed hammer attack animations;

User Interface

  • Freezes when opening the ship customization window and dialogue window at the same time - fixed;
  • Context loot menu did not work correctly - fixed;
  • Сontrols may be broken when opening colony management window right after getting a reward in planet exploration window - fixed;
  • Rewards window could appear without an option to close it, while dialog window is opened: fixed;
  • Opening colonization window while in ground exploration could cause crashes or incorrect display of colonization window - fixed;

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed a bug due to which in some cases there might not be a message about a Drukhari attack on a merchant ship;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2186681 Depot 2186681
  • Loading history…
Depot 2186682 Depot 2186682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link