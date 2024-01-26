Open Mod 2024.1.12 [26-ian-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed an issue where the first person camera from dual camera setup would render on a different renderer and not getting ambient occlusion

-fixed a big issue where there would be a shadow caster in the doors that would collide with the environment and the player giving unwanted collisions that would look bad or causing the doors to sometimes not work at all

Added/Changed:

-added light switches and an overall per house power box where players can turn off lights to entire house in Suburb Realtime map

-added a big warning message when player selects the Realtime map letting the player know that the Realtime maps are much more demanding

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around