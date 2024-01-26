Garden In! - Update 1.3.0 - Anniversary Update!

Hello gardeners!

We have reached an important milestone that we want to share with you as Garden In! turns one 🎂

To celebrate this journey, we prepared a little something for the first anniversary of Garden In! 🎉

🎂Anniversary🎂

Let's start our celebration with some new plants for everyone and two peculiar backgrounds!

6 new plants to hybridize

2 new exclusive backgrounds

They are already unlocked, so go check them out!



Just a sneak peek of two of the new plants 👀

🎁 Themed Packs 🎁

It woulnd't be an update without a new Themed Pack for everyone to unlock!

💝Valentine💝

Love is in the air, can you feel it? Grow some flowers, grab some chocolate and get fuzzy with your special someone!

6 new vases

12 new decorations

1 new background



A pink room for a pink heart ❣️

🌱Nicknames🌱

We know no two plants are the same and each deserves to be cherished, that's why now you can give "Nicknames" to your favourite plants! How can you change their name? It's super easy, just focus on them by double clicking and then change their name in the text box!

We hope this feature can help you feel closer to your green friends. ✨



Nice to meet you Sandy!🌻

⚙️Quality of Life⚙️

We have worked on some small QoL to improve the overall experience for everyone!

Modified object placement behavior while using a controller to allow greater precision when zoomed in.

Changed some fonts to improve readability

Changed some icons to improve readability

Improved the options menu navigation

📖Artbook📖

You waited long enough! The official Garden In! Artbook (or expanded Herbarium) is here!

You can get it on the store page and read some interesting facts about the many different plants 🧐



https://store.steampowered.com/app/2720930/Garden_in_Artbook

🎹Original Soundtrack🎹

You have listened for hours to the soundtrack and now you can get it and listen to it wherever you go! Isn't that amazing? Relax everywhere you go! 🎧



https://store.steampowered.com/app/2720890/Garden_in_Original_Soundtrack

✨Garden In! Deluxe Edition✨

Are you still hesitant to buy the game? Well, now you can get an amazing bundle with the game, the art book, and the soundtrack for a discounted price! Ain't that amazing? 🤩



https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/37762/Garden_In__Deluxe_Edition

✅Steam Deck Verified✅

We know that a lot of players are already playing on the Steam Deck but now it's better than ever! Garden In! is officially Steam Deck Verified! So grab your console and start planting some seeds 🌱

We're so happy that you stuck with us all this time.

We hope that Garden In! will always be a calm, relaxing place for you to come back to.

Once again, thank you for playing Garden In!

-The Dramatic Iceberg Team 🧊