Casino Resort Tower update for 26 January 2024

[GAME PATCH] v0.7.2.2

Build 13280322

Patchnotes via Steam Community
FIXES:
  • Fixed an issue where the report pop-up window was not showing up after some time.
  • Resolved the problem of the encyclopedia showing the old 'estimated salary' information.
  • Addressed the problem of the encyclopedia showing the old 'security deployment' information.
  • Fixed the issue of the mouse hover box showing the old room tier system items information.
CHANGES:
  • Storage and employee numbers are removed from the top information bar.
  • The escape menu now has two separate buttons for "Exit" and "Save&Exit."
  • Appetizers (2,3,4,5) and main course (2,3,4,5,6) cuisine research needed documents have increased according to increasing numbers.
  • Animation speeds for the x2 time speed have been slowed down by 12%, and animation speeds for the x5 time speed have been slowed down by 25% to prevent visual glitches from happening on some animations.
  • Some minor placement changes were made to the main window UI.
ADDITIONS:
  • UI size scaling is added to the settings menu.

