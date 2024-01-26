[GAME PATCH] v0.7.2.2

FIXES:
- Fixed an issue where the report pop-up window was not showing up after some time.
- Resolved the problem of the encyclopedia showing the old 'estimated salary' information.
- Addressed the problem of the encyclopedia showing the old 'security deployment' information.
- Fixed the issue of the mouse hover box showing the old room tier system items information.
CHANGES:
- Storage and employee numbers are removed from the top information bar.
- The escape menu now has two separate buttons for "Exit" and "Save&Exit."
- Appetizers (2,3,4,5) and main course (2,3,4,5,6) cuisine research needed documents have increased according to increasing numbers.
- Animation speeds for the x2 time speed have been slowed down by 12%, and animation speeds for the x5 time speed have been slowed down by 25% to prevent visual glitches from happening on some animations.
- Some minor placement changes were made to the main window UI.
ADDITIONS:
- UI size scaling is added to the settings menu.
Changed files in this update