Astride Patch 0.3.2

A new patch for Astride is now available. Here are the new features and changes/fixes that have been made. More patches and updates will come soon.
You may have to restart your Steam client if the update is not immediately available.
Added content & features
- The big outside arena has been filled with polework and jumping exercises
- The area with natural log jumps have been updated with new cross country jumps
- The previous show jumping course in the indoor riding arena has been replaced with a new one
Fixes & adjustments
- Reduced memory usage by up to 10GB due to a big amount of shaders being compiled, this should fix the crashing issues on many devices
- Added Amplify Impostors to most objects that will replace meshes with images when far enough away from them, increasing the performance
- Reduced the texture sizes of some layers of horse textures
- The horse is less likely to refuse jumping any obstacles
- The horse’s jump transitions have been adjusted
- The colliders for the jumps have been adjusted to make them easier to navigate between
- Horses can now jump in slopes/hills
- The colliders on certain outdoor fences are now working
- Added world bounds to prevent players from jumping off the map
Known issues
- Cannot toggle on/off horse tack
- Cannot toggle between first and third-person camera view yet
- The gray option in the horse creator doesn’t completely gray out and currently has only one gray texture option
- No option to lock the camera to the horse
- The blending between canter and gallop is not working as it should and will be revised
- Some horse animations, like the piaffe, won’t play as they should while standing still
- Jumping while turning makes the horse rotate over the jump
- The striding plane on jumpable logs can be hard to see through the grass
- Horses can get stuck in the water
- Picking up multiple objects at the same time
Changed files in this update