Astride update for 26 January 2024

Astride Patch 0.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13280196 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch for Astride is now available. Here are the new features and changes/fixes that have been made. More patches and updates will come soon.

You may have to restart your Steam client if the update is not immediately available.

Added content & features
  • The big outside arena has been filled with polework and jumping exercises
  • The area with natural log jumps have been updated with new cross country jumps
  • The previous show jumping course in the indoor riding arena has been replaced with a new one
Fixes & adjustments
  • Reduced memory usage by up to 10GB due to a big amount of shaders being compiled, this should fix the crashing issues on many devices
  • Added Amplify Impostors to most objects that will replace meshes with images when far enough away from them, increasing the performance
  • Reduced the texture sizes of some layers of horse textures
  • The horse is less likely to refuse jumping any obstacles
  • The horse’s jump transitions have been adjusted
  • The colliders for the jumps have been adjusted to make them easier to navigate between
  • Horses can now jump in slopes/hills
  • The colliders on certain outdoor fences are now working
  • Added world bounds to prevent players from jumping off the map
Known issues
  • Cannot toggle on/off horse tack
  • Cannot toggle between first and third-person camera view yet
  • The gray option in the horse creator doesn’t completely gray out and currently has only one gray texture option
  • No option to lock the camera to the horse
  • The blending between canter and gallop is not working as it should and will be revised
  • Some horse animations, like the piaffe, won’t play as they should while standing still
  • Jumping while turning makes the horse rotate over the jump
  • The striding plane on jumpable logs can be hard to see through the grass
  • Horses can get stuck in the water
  • Picking up multiple objects at the same time

