Astride Patch 0.3.2

A new patch for Astride is now available. Here are the new features and changes/fixes that have been made. More patches and updates will come soon.

You may have to restart your Steam client if the update is not immediately available.

Added content & features

The big outside arena has been filled with polework and jumping exercises

The area with natural log jumps have been updated with new cross country jumps

The previous show jumping course in the indoor riding arena has been replaced with a new one

Fixes & adjustments

Reduced memory usage by up to 10GB due to a big amount of shaders being compiled, this should fix the crashing issues on many devices

Added Amplify Impostors to most objects that will replace meshes with images when far enough away from them, increasing the performance

Reduced the texture sizes of some layers of horse textures

The horse is less likely to refuse jumping any obstacles

The horse’s jump transitions have been adjusted

The colliders for the jumps have been adjusted to make them easier to navigate between

Horses can now jump in slopes/hills

The colliders on certain outdoor fences are now working

Added world bounds to prevent players from jumping off the map

Known issues