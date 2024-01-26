 Skip to content

Main Deity Space Playtest update for 26 January 2024

January 26th Update

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Fixed the issue where minimum attack power and attack speed were not displayed in English.
  2. Adjusted initial equipment.
  3. Endless mode is now enabled by default.
  4. Added boss summoning in endless mode. A boss will be summoned every 500 enemies generated. Currently, there is only one boss, and more will be added in the future.
  5. Added the rare card "Echo," which increases the probability of skills being cast multiple times. Note that the map will spawn it. "Echo" also affects enemies.
  6. Adjusted the multiplier for enemies gaining map buffs to 3x. For example, if a map spawns a buff of +5% HP and it remains uncollected for 15 seconds, enemies will gain 15% increased health.
    Once again, thank you to all the amazing friends for their suggestions and assistance.

