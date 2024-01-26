- Fixed the issue where minimum attack power and attack speed were not displayed in English.
- Adjusted initial equipment.
- Endless mode is now enabled by default.
- Added boss summoning in endless mode. A boss will be summoned every 500 enemies generated. Currently, there is only one boss, and more will be added in the future.
- Added the rare card "Echo," which increases the probability of skills being cast multiple times. Note that the map will spawn it. "Echo" also affects enemies.
- Adjusted the multiplier for enemies gaining map buffs to 3x. For example, if a map spawns a buff of +5% HP and it remains uncollected for 15 seconds, enemies will gain 15% increased health.
Once again, thank you to all the amazing friends for their suggestions and assistance.
Main Deity Space Playtest update for 26 January 2024
January 26th Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2706811 Depot 2706811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update