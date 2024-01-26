 Skip to content

Frag Grounds update for 26 January 2024

Update v.1.3.4.0

Build 13280081

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some shading issues
  • Fixed ragdoll issues with Grenade Launcher grenades (Singleplayer)
  • Reduced muzzle smoke opacity for better visibility while firing

Changed files in this update

Frag Grounds Content Depot 1269931
  
