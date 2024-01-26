- Fixed some shading issues
- Fixed ragdoll issues with Grenade Launcher grenades (Singleplayer)
- Reduced muzzle smoke opacity for better visibility while firing
Frag Grounds update for 26 January 2024
Update v.1.3.4.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Frag Grounds Content Depot 1269931
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update