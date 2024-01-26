 Skip to content

Islet Online update for 26 January 2024

Update 2024-01-26

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

Item

Etc Item

Someone's Record

A buff item has been added that allows you to check records of items being put in or taken out of a storage box in a private town when used. You can use it in the following way
private Town ->Private Area ->Visitor History -> Someone's Record

Private Town Options

Guest Book


The ability to write a guestbook in Private Town has been added. You can use it in the following way
Privte Area -> Visitor -> Guest Book

Improved


When production is completed on Steam furnace, it has been modified to display completion at the top.
When acquiring an item with a low drop probability through fishing, an acquisition message appears.

