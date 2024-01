Big Update to ver1.05

-Updated Shell Casings to remove from game to save memory

-Updated Damage Models

-Added a few more enemy ambush types

-Tweaked Ice Powers

-Tweaked Police A.I.

-Added more gibs to Alien Insects

-Testing Indoor Encounter (They weren't spawning enemies)

-Added Elemental Powers to the Sword Gadet Weapon Use the Mouse Wheel to change powers