Song of the Prairie 0.7.53 patch update.

Hello,

Thank you for your support, This is the new patch.

1.Fixed the data error when put feeds into trough.

2.Optimized a problem that helpers cannot back to the place after falling out the map.

3.Optimized a situation that gathered helpers may squeeze together in market street.

4.Optimized a situation that interfaces of finished quests can still be checked.

5.Fixed a problem that Happiness Mushroom cannot be produced on Sunny Crab in hot weather.

6.Fixed a situation that helpers may stay in residences still after despatch.

7.Optimized AI performance for some helpers.

8.Added a new function that removing the working station will retrieve the seeds in it.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ